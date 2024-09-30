Private renters in Derry & NW urged to explore Discretionary Housing Payment eligibility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tenants in the private rented sector are being urged by the Housing Executive to find out more about the Discretionary Housing Payment (DHP) scheme.

Funded by the Department for Communities and administered by the Housing Executive, the scheme may provide extra help with rental liability if the housing costs element of Universal Credit or Housing Benefit does not fully cover the rent charged.

Applications for the fund must be made to the Housing Executive and the aim is to help tenants living in the private rented sector sustain their tenancy and prevent and alleviate homelessness.

Gillian Greer, Assistant Director Housing Benefit, said: “We want to make sure that everyone knows what help is available and we want to help as many people as we can.

The Housing Executive is hoping the discretionary payments can reach people most in need of them. (Photo: Jack Tibbetts)

“The Discretionary Housing Payment scheme is complex. Its main aim is to help people in the private rented sector meet the shortfall between the rental element used to calculate their Housing Benefit or housing costs element of Universal Credit and the contractual rent charged by the landlord.

“However, there are very specific eligibility criteria in place. We encourage anyone requiring assistance with rent payments to visit our website at nihe.gov.uk to see if they are eligible to apply for the Discretionary Housing Payment scheme.

“If you do not have access to a computer, you can call 0344 8920 902 and ask for more information, or email or write to your local Housing Benefit Unit.”

You can find contact details for local Housing Benefit Units at https://www.nihe.gov.uk/housing-help/housing-benefit

“Discretionary Housing Payment comes from a finite fund and we want to ensure that the people who most need help are getting the support they need when they need it.”

The DHP scheme in Northern Ireland can be considered for any of the following reasons: Shortfall in the eligible rent used to calculate Housing Benefit entitlement or the housing costs element of Universal Credit and the contractual rent charged by the landlord; Removal of the Family Premium for Housing Benefit claimants; Customers affected by the Benefit Cap prior to February 10, 2022, where Welfare Supplementary Payments did not fully cover the Housing Benefit shortfall; 13 week protection for Universal Credit customers who have been awarded housing costs for the first time due to a significant loss of income, recently losing their job or made temporarily redundant; 13 week protection for Universal Credit and Housing Benefit customers in the following situations; Care leavers moving in the private rented sector Leaving temporary homeless accommodation to move into the private rented sector e.g. single let, hostels; UC claimant’s who have suffered a bereavement in their household, and as a result, have had a reduction in the eligible rent used to calculate their housing costs; Any Housing Benefit claimant or UC claimant in receipt of housing costs who have had a significant change in their income or circumstances can request a review of their DHP award.