Private renters in Derry & NW urged to explore Discretionary Housing Payment eligibility
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Funded by the Department for Communities and administered by the Housing Executive, the scheme may provide extra help with rental liability if the housing costs element of Universal Credit or Housing Benefit does not fully cover the rent charged.
Applications for the fund must be made to the Housing Executive and the aim is to help tenants living in the private rented sector sustain their tenancy and prevent and alleviate homelessness.
Gillian Greer, Assistant Director Housing Benefit, said: “We want to make sure that everyone knows what help is available and we want to help as many people as we can.
“The Discretionary Housing Payment scheme is complex. Its main aim is to help people in the private rented sector meet the shortfall between the rental element used to calculate their Housing Benefit or housing costs element of Universal Credit and the contractual rent charged by the landlord.
“However, there are very specific eligibility criteria in place. We encourage anyone requiring assistance with rent payments to visit our website at nihe.gov.uk to see if they are eligible to apply for the Discretionary Housing Payment scheme.
“If you do not have access to a computer, you can call 0344 8920 902 and ask for more information, or email or write to your local Housing Benefit Unit.”
You can find contact details for local Housing Benefit Units at https://www.nihe.gov.uk/housing-help/housing-benefit
“Discretionary Housing Payment comes from a finite fund and we want to ensure that the people who most need help are getting the support they need when they need it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.