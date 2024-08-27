Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Professor Siobhán O'Neill will continue as Mental Health Champion for the North until 2027.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt announced the extension of her tenure for an additional three years on Tuesday.

The Mental Health Champion’s tenure is for a period of three years and the current appointment comes to an end on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor O’Neill said: “I’m honoured to continue to work as the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland for another three years. At present we are seeing a mental health workforce crisis, our services are struggling to cope with the demand, and many services are facing closure due to the lack of funding.

Professor Siobhán O'Neill

“This is a key time for the transformation of mental health services and we need to see the full implementation for the Mental Health Strategy, as well as a Programme for Government that prioritises mental health as the foundation for peace and prosperity.”

Minister Nesbitt said: “Since the official appointment of Professor O’Neill as Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland in 2021, she has provided much vital support to the Department of Health, the wider Executive and across the mental health sector, in promoting emotional health and wellbeing, accessing evidence-based support and services and promoting recovery.

“Mental ill health remains one of our greatest challenges across Northern Ireland and there is a continued need to address this. I am delighted that Professor O’Neill has accepted an offer to extend her appointment as MHC for a further three years to continue her crucial work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor O’Neill also thanked all those who have worked closely with her in her role to date.

“I am dedicated to continuing this work to ensure that high quality services and treatments are provided to those in need. I am also grateful to all those that that have shared their personal experiences, this continues to inspire me in my commitment to improving the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland.”

The overarching aim of the Mental Health Champion is to advise and assist in the promotion of mental health and wellbeing through all policies and services.