Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men: Here's the symptoms to look out for by Derry GP Dr Tom

Prostate cancer has now become the most common cancer in the UK with more than 50,000 cases per year and is more common than breast cancer. This cancer now affects one and eight men and causes 12,000 deaths per year in the UK. There are 1,300 cases of prostate cancer per year in Northern Ireland and 290 deaths per year from this.

The prostate gland is the size of a walnut and sits below the bladder so that if it enlarges it tends to cause problems with urination (going for a pee).

This is a disease of older men and most concerns are focused on men over the age of 50 years. The symptoms you need to worry about are going for a pee more often, having to get up at night more frequently, having a poor flow, blood in your urine or feeling that your bladder hasn’t emptied.

If you have some of these symptoms you would need to book an appointment to see a GP especially if you have a family history or you are black. As with all cancers early diagnosis is the key as 97% of men with localised prostate cancer will survive 15 years.

So what happens when you go to your GP. They will first take a history , then an examination usually including a DRE (digital rectal examination) and blood tests will be checked in particular the PSA blood test.

The PSA blood test (prostate specific antigen) isn’t a very reliable test as it produces false positives (your result is high but you don’t have cancer) and false negatives (your result is normal but you do have cancer). We do this test routinely if a man has symptoms but this isn’t used as a screening test for men without symptoms due to this lack of reliability. Saying that, some men still want the test done even if they have no symptoms and we would never refuse such a request.

The next step for a patient with an enlarged prostate with a high PSA blood test would be referral to hospital to see a urologist and an MRI scan will give a good indication as to whether this is a cancer to worry about. Specialists then look at the whole picture to decide whether the patient needs to proceed to treatment which can be surgery, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and in some cases now robotic surgery.

Many men however will be told that their cancer is in the early stages and doesn’t need treatment but rather that active surveillance with routine review and blood tests is the management of choice. European statistics show that the incidence of prostate cancer has doubled at the same time as mortality (deaths) is decreasing.

So this is complicated. If you’re over 50 years and have worrying symptoms or a family history have a chat with your GP. If you have no symptoms but you’re keen to have a PSA blood test done talk to your GP but older male GPs themselves tend not to take this test and would wait until they have symptoms. There is no right answer here but tests and protocols will improve with time and research.

For the moment as the philosopher Kierkegaard said: “We live our lives forwards but understand them backwards”.