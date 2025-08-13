£1 summer scheme for Under-18s at Derry & Strabane leisure centres and 3-D pitches

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that summer activities at their leisure centres for just £1 for Under-18s will continue until the end of August.

Leisure and Sport Services have also highlighted that the offer extends to the Council’s 3G playing pitches which cost £1 per player to book for an hour (minimum £8 charge required).

The £1 Summer Initiative gives young people under 18 access to a wide range of daytime activities at Council leisure centres across the city and district.

Available from Monday to Friday until 5pm, the offer includes swimming and a variety of court and pitch-based activities such as tennis, badminton, football, table tennis, basketball and squash.

It is part of Council’s wider sports development programme, aimed at encouraging children and young people to stay active, try new sports, and enjoy healthy fun throughout the summer – without breaking the bank.

Karen McFarland, Director of Health and Community at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The £1 Summer Scheme offers a fantastic variety of activities to keep children and young people engaged, active, and entertained throughout the holidays. It’s a great way for them to discover new interests while staying healthy and having fun.

"Importantly, the affordable £1 price point helps ease the financial pressure on families looking to keep their kids busy over the summer break.”

The scheme will be available at the following Council leisure centres: Bishops Field, City Baths, Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre and Templemore Sports Complex.

Activities must be booked on the day of play and advance bookings are not available.

For full details on the summer programme and to stay up to date with all the latest offers, visit: www.derrystrabane.com/services/leisure

You can also follow local leisure centres in specific areas on Facebook for regular updates.

Free admission play sessions are also being hosted during August at the Melvin Arena Running Track on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 1pm where families can avail of facilities and sports equipment including bikes and balls under the supervision of Council coaches.