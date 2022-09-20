£1.4k donated to Altnagelvin cancer centre after friends of Joanne McCauley complete Whithorn Way in her memory

From left, John Mc Donald, Saoirise McElhinney, Sister Hollie Cassidy, Emma Mc Cauley, David Mc Cauley, Eimear McLaughlin and Lisa Patton.

The Centre provided care for Joanne in her final weeks following her two year struggle with cancer.

The family have asked that the donation may be used for the upkeep of the patients’ garden.

Joanne taught in St. John’s Primary School in Ayr and the money was raised by four of her colleagues, Mr Winning, Miss Casey, Mr Mullan, and Mrs Kean who walked all stages of the 149 mile Whithorn Way, starting at Glasgow Cathedral and moving along the Ayrshire coast to St. Ninian’s Cave at Whithorn.

The teachers were joined by other staff and senior pupils as well as members of Joanne’s family for a 10-mile leg of the ancient pilgrimage way.

Almost £5,000 was raised with the proceeds divided among the three charities, the Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), the Ayrshire Hospice, Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund and Mission Scotland.

Photo caption (a) Joanne’s colleagues who completed the entire 149 mile walk.