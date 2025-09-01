Public invited to sign up for Chat-Tea Train from Derry to Coleraine

The next Chat-Tea Train will be departing from Waterside train station for Coleraine on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) has encouraged members of the public to kick off Positive Aging Month by signing up for the trip along the coast.

“This event is open to people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card. Just by taking a small step can make us feel more connected in our community, so why not hop on board and enjoy the experience of the Chat Tea Train.

"Please ensure to bring your travel ticket on the day. It is possible to get free parking at the train station, as long as you retain your parking ticket.

"Please be aware parking is limited and if possible, use alternative modes of transport or car share.

"We are asking people to please confirm their interest in attending this event with their GP Practice Social Work Team by September 26, 2025,” the Western Trust stated.

Passengers are asked to arrive at Waterside Train Station before 10am to give them time to get their ticket, to enjoy the entertainment at the transport hub and to have a chat with other passengers before the train leaves for Coleraine at 10.38am.

"Passengers will have the option of free time in Coleraine to grab a cup of tea/coffee, bite to eat or shop at their leisure in Coleraine.

"Passengers are asked to be back in the Train Station for 1.30pm to give plenty of time before we hop on board the train at 13.43 to make the return journey to arrive back in Derry/Londonderry for 2.22pm,” the Trust added.

Appropriately enough the trip takes place the day after the International Day of Older People on October 1.

“This Chat-Tea Train initiative will once again benefit people in our local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation, provide an opportunity for people to build relationships and connection in our community and reminisce about their time travelling by train to the seaside town of Coleraine and bring joy and friendship for everyone who attends,” said the WesternTrust.