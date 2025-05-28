Quayside Medical Practice social work team to host Planning Ahead event in Derry

The Social Work Team at Quayside Medical Practice are hosting an event on June 17 focused on the importance of Planning Ahead.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first planning ahead event held by the MDT Social Work Team and will provide individuals with information on how best to plan for their future and end of life choices.

The Planning Ahead event will be held in the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday June 17 and people can drop in anytime from 3pm to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Social Work Team said: “Within our area of work we have observed when individuals don't plan for the future it can cause additional stress at a very difficult time.

L-R: Michaela Doherty, Senior Social Worker, Dr Liam Foy and Cathy Morren, Social Work Assistant.

"With careful planning and consideration, you can ensure your wishes and choices are respected; this provides peace of mind and eases the stress for loved ones left behind.”

The event will have local stakeholders hosting individual stalls and keynote speakers who will provide invaluable information on how best to Plan Ahead.

Those attending can expect to gain important information on legal, financial, medical and personal aspects relating to Planning Ahead.

“We warmly welcome everyone to come along to this important and informative event which we hope will provide the help, support and guidance for planning for the future. There is no requirement to register in advance,” the spokesperson added.