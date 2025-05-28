Quayside Medical Practice social work team to host Planning Ahead event in Derry
This is the first planning ahead event held by the MDT Social Work Team and will provide individuals with information on how best to plan for their future and end of life choices.
The Planning Ahead event will be held in the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday June 17 and people can drop in anytime from 3pm to 6pm.
A spokesperson for the Social Work Team said: “Within our area of work we have observed when individuals don't plan for the future it can cause additional stress at a very difficult time.
"With careful planning and consideration, you can ensure your wishes and choices are respected; this provides peace of mind and eases the stress for loved ones left behind.”
The event will have local stakeholders hosting individual stalls and keynote speakers who will provide invaluable information on how best to Plan Ahead.
