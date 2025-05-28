Quayside Medical Practice social work team to host Planning Ahead event in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th May 2025, 17:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Social Work Team at Quayside Medical Practice are hosting an event on June 17 focused on the importance of Planning Ahead.

This is the first planning ahead event held by the MDT Social Work Team and will provide individuals with information on how best to plan for their future and end of life choices.

The Planning Ahead event will be held in the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday June 17 and people can drop in anytime from 3pm to 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Social Work Team said: “Within our area of work we have observed when individuals don't plan for the future it can cause additional stress at a very difficult time.

L-R: Michaela Doherty, Senior Social Worker, Dr Liam Foy and Cathy Morren, Social Work Assistant.L-R: Michaela Doherty, Senior Social Worker, Dr Liam Foy and Cathy Morren, Social Work Assistant.
L-R: Michaela Doherty, Senior Social Worker, Dr Liam Foy and Cathy Morren, Social Work Assistant.

"With careful planning and consideration, you can ensure your wishes and choices are respected; this provides peace of mind and eases the stress for loved ones left behind.”

The event will have local stakeholders hosting individual stalls and keynote speakers who will provide invaluable information on how best to Plan Ahead.

Those attending can expect to gain important information on legal, financial, medical and personal aspects relating to Planning Ahead.

“We warmly welcome everyone to come along to this important and informative event which we hope will provide the help, support and guidance for planning for the future. There is no requirement to register in advance,” the spokesperson added.

Related topics:PlanningDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice