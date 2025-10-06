RCN moves towards strike action ballot over ‘shameful’ failure on nurses' pay

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in the north has issued a stark warning that strike action is now ‘imminent’ as nursing staff “continue to be denied the pay award already given to colleagues in other parts of the UK”.

Despite repeated promises from the Northern Ireland Executive, including a debate in the Assembly in September and statements made to the Assembly last month, the RCN said that there has still been no resolution.

The RCN will now begin the formal process of balloting members for strike action, consulting the RCN’s governing Council as a first step.

Professor Rita Devlin, Executive Director of the RCN in the north said: “This time last week, we held out hope that the NI Executive would finally act to resolve this crisis. Instead, we are once again out of pay parity with our UK colleagues. The Northern Ireland Executive has reneged on its commitment to maintaining pay parity for nurses.

Nursing staff at a previous RCN strike in Derry back in 2022.

“It is not unreasonable to expect a pay award to be planned and delivered on time but currently, we don’t have a commitment or timeline for the payment of the 3.6% uplift which has been paid to our colleagues across the UK. It is nothing short of shameful that it is our own NI politicians who are forcing nursing staff in Northern Ireland back onto the picket lines in order to get the pay award that has been recommended, and which they all agreed should be paid.

“This is not an inflation-busting pay uplift, in fact it barely covers the rising cost of living. The damage being caused to staff morale over this issue is unquantifiable and I have no doubt this will be reflected in how nursing staff vote in the next election. It is very clear to our members that they are not seen as important or valued by those in power when something as simple as a pay award, which they knew was coming, cannot be delivered.

“How can we promote nursing as a respected and rewarding career when our professionals are treated with such disregard year after year? I am beyond disappointed; I am angry and disgusted that we have reached this point.”

The RCN has called on the Executive to act immediately and ‘avoid plunging the health service into further disruption’.

"Nursing staff deserve better, and they will not stand by in silence. It appears that strike action is the only option left open to the RCN,” the spokesperson said.