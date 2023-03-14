'Record number' of patients attend Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital in last 24 hours

In a statement, the hospital confirmed that its Emergency Department is under significant pressure today, Tuesday, with high attendances and long waiting times. A record number of 194 patients attended the Emergency Department in the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson said: “The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward. The hospital is also treating ten patients with COVID-19 and four patients with Influenza A.

“All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

“The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

“The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

