Recruitment ongoing to fill eye doctor gap in Western Trust
Currently eight ophthalmologists are employed by the Trust, which is funded for 9.5 staff.
Health Minister Robin Swann said: “There are currently eight consultant ophthalmologists working for the Western Health and Social Trust, which includes Foyle, with the breakdown as follows: five full-time, one locum and two part-time.
“The Western Health and Social Care Trust are funded for 9.5 whole time equivalent ophthalmologists. Recruitment work is ongoing within the Trust to fill the gap in consultant ophthalmology posts.”
Mr. Swann was asked about staffing levels by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.
"In addition to the medical (ophthalmology) workforce, need is also met by deployment of multidisciplinary teams within the Trust ophthalmology service, and by integrated care pathways involving community optometrists.
"This strategic direction is demonstrated, e.g. by the use of optometrists, orthoptists, and advanced nurse practitioners in Trust macula, glaucoma, and other specialist clinics,” said the minister.
