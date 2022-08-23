Registration now open for Foyle Hospice Ladies Only Cycle in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which is now in it’s 6th year, has been organised by Foyle Hospice and Foyle Cycle Club and will take place on Sunday, October 2, starting at 9am.

Doctor Karen Harkin, Specialist Palliative Care physician at Foyle Hospice will be leading the way by getting on her bike to help raise much needed funds for Foyle Hospice’s Specialist Palliative Care and Bereavement Services.

Leaving the Foyle Hospice grounds on the Culmore Road, there are three courses to choose from; a road course of either 40km (25miles), a road course of 80km (50 miles) and a cycle path course of 32km (20miles).

Dr Karen Harkin, Foyle Hospice and Evelyn Donnelly, Event Organiser, Foyle Cycle Club.

The event has been limited over the past two years due to the pandemic, but this year it is back in full swing. Doctor Harkin is encouraging everyone, including hospice staff members to get on their bikes and take part making this event bigger than ever.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications, Foyle Hospice said: “We are delighted that the ladies from Foyle Cycle Club are organising this year’s Ladies Only Cycle and that it is back this year as a big fundraising event. Our fundraising events suffered during the pandemic and we are thrilled to see them coming back, and wish the ladies all the best. It is great to see them back on their bikes and raising much needed funds to support Foyle Hospice and our Specialist Palliative Care Services. This will be a fun event and we urge all ladies who can ride a bike, to get on their bike and join the Ladies Only Cycle.

“We are very proud of Doctor Karen Harkin, an amazing Hospice Doctor who is going above and beyond the duty of care by fundraising and supporting community fundraising initiatives. Dr Harkin can see first-hand how important hospice care is and knows that it is not possible without fundraising.”

Mark Maroney from Foyle Cycle Club is one of the event organisers said: “The Annual Foyle Hospice Ladies Only Cycle organised by Foyle Cycle Club in conjunction with your local Hospice is a great way to raise much needed funds for a most worthy charity. It is also a good opportunity for women to ride their bikes in a non-threatening environment where they can focus on fun, fitness and healthy endeavour. Your continued involvement is very much appreciated.”