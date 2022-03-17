Registration open for Derry’s Darkness into Light

The annual walk was first started in 2009 in Dublin and now has over 200,000 participants in over 19 different countries. It will be taking place in Derry at 4.15am on the early hours of Saturday, May 7.

Edelle O Donnell, Chair of the Darkness into Light Derry Committee, explained: “I have lost two people through suicide so this is something that’s close to my heart to be able to help somebody else. So, as well as raising funds, this walk is about what it means to people in the city.

“Generally, around half the people are there because they have lost somebody, just like how I got involved. As you’re walking around, you hear people saying how much it helps them that they are there and are able to talk about it. You watch the sun come up and hear people telling stories about people they have lost, it’s so special. It’s been 10 years since my nephew died and I still talk about it often but I feel so much more comfortable talking about him at events like this because I know other people understand and can do the same.

The Power of Hope: Bernardine Quigley, Edelle O’Donnell and Francesca McBrearty from the Derry organising committee at the Darkness Into Light 2019 event in the city along the banks of the River Foyle and across the iconic Peace Bridge.Picture Martin McKeown.

“We didn’t do a walk in 2020, it was completely cancelled because of Covid but I still went myself when it was starting to get light. Last year in 2021, we knew we needed to raise funds so we decided that people could do it wherever they were to raise money. We still did the route and we saw a few other people who did the same and that was lovely, even though we weren’t all walking together. This year we’ll be back to doing it properly and we can’t wait to get out.

“In the South of Ireland, all money goes straight to Pieta House but, unfortunately, they don’t operate in the North, although there’s one in Letterkenny, which is close enough to us that we can use it here. Pieta House is self referral so you don’t have to wait for a doctor to send you there, you can just phone them and ask for help yourself and they will put you through an assessment and try to fit you in. The way it worked before, all money raised through donations and registration fees in Derry was split 50/50 between Pieta House and Foyle Search and Rescue. Now, in Derry, it’s split so Pieta house get 50% of the registration fee and Foyle Search and Rescue get 50%, as well as 100% of all donations so we’re hoping to raise even more than the £25,000 we raised last year for Foyle Search and Rescue.

“It is a 5km walk or run but it’s not just an ordinary walk. The route is up the Quay, over the bridge, round and back over the Peace Bridge again. So, at the start, we have a choir who sing beautiful music and we have the ‘Reflection KM’ with decorated fairy lights and candles and things to make it lovely. The year before Covid, we had Conor McGinty singing so there was music along the route too. People enjoy the experience of it, it’s not just like a normal walk.

“When you come back, Sainsbury’s Cafe, who have always been great to us, open up and have staff volunteer to help out. We get donations of cream buns, toast and tea and coffee. You don’t just finish the walk and go home, people sit and talk and it’s just lovely.

People walk across the Peace Bridge at Darkness Into Light 2019. Picture Martin McKeown.

“Registration is now open and it’s all online. We understand that some people might not have an email address and aren’t IT literate and we never want that to be a barrier for people not coming along. We want people to know that they can come along on the day and put a donation into the bucket or, on our promotional days, we have a tablet and people can come along and we’ll sign them up without the need for an email address and they can pay in cash too.

“There’s early bird registration now until March 31, when it will go up to the normal price. We’re really trying to encourage people to avail of the early bird rates and register nice and early.

“The T-shirts get posted out so we want people to be registered as soon as possible so that they can be posted out to them. If people have T-shirts from the years before and don’t actually want it, there’s an option for that too. The cutoff point to get a T-shirt is the end of April so we’re really trying to push to get people registered now.

“We often get people offering to volunteer and we would love to invite anyone who would like to send us a message. We would love volunteers to take pictures and videos of the walk too to really capture it so people can message the page if they would like to do that.”