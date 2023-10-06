Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Service will be held on Sunday October 15 at 4.30pm in Derry’s Guildhall and to ensure there is adequate space the Trust is asking people to register their attendance via Eventbrite.

Speaking about Baby Loss Awareness Week, Melissa Crockett, Western Trust Childbirth and Pregnancy Loss Specialist Midwife said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity for parents and families to remember and commemorate their precious babies who have died, knowing that many other bereaved parents are experiencing similar emotions.

“Losing a baby, at any gestation, is surrounded with untold heartbreak and can be a very distressing experience. The kind of care that women or couples receive from their hospital, GP or Midwife can make a real difference to how they cope with the experience of pregnancy loss. With the development of specially designed Bereavement suites in both hospitals, the Western Trust has taken steps in order to continue improve the care given to bereaved families in our hospitals."

Melissa continued: “It is not only a vital part of the grieving process for these parents but this week can be used to highlight pertinent concerns surrounding pregnancy loss and reiterate to the wider community the ongoing improvements being made in bereavement support with the continuation and development of my role as Childbirth and Pregnancy Loss Midwife.”

“One element of this role will be to bridge the gap between bereaved families and hospital staff following the loss of a baby and to assist in providing immediate and also long term sensitive care and support to all involved.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week culminates on October 15, which is known as International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance day and is recognised across the world.

To mark this, people can join with other families across the world in the global ‘Wave of light’. Simply light a candle at 7pm local time and leave it burning for at least one hour to join in remembering all babies that have gone too soon.

People can also join the virtual Wave of Light at 7pm local time on October 15. To get involved take a photo of your candle and post it to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram using #WaveOfLight.

The Guildhall event on Eventbrite is named ‘A service of Acknowledgement and Remembrance for our babies and children.’