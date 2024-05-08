Renowned Addiction Recovery Advocate Gary Rutherford Inspires Hope with Debut TEDx Talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Rutherford, distinguished mental health nurse, addiction therapist, and founder of addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, has taken a groundbreaking step in his mission to redefine societal perceptions of addiction with the release of his debut TEDx talk titled "Reframing Addiction: Shifting the Lens Towards Hope."

In his thought-provoking presentation, Rutherford challenges the prevailing stigma surrounding addiction and introduces a refreshing perspective rooted in hope, resilience, and recovery. Drawing from his own extensive experience and personal journey as a person in long-term recovery from substance abuse, Gary emphasises the transformative power of reframing addiction as a journey of growth and healing.

"Addiction is often misunderstood and stigmatised, but it's crucial to recognise that recovery is possible, and it begins with fostering a culture of empathy and hope," remarked Rutherford.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness delivering his TEDx Talk

“ Addiction is not a moral failing; it is a multifaceted issue that demands empathy, understanding, and comprehensive support and by reframing our perceptions and emphasising the inherent resilience of individuals struggling with addiction, we can cultivate a culture of hope and healing."

With a career dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by addiction and substance use, Rutherford's innovative approach has earned him widespread recognition. In 2019, he launched ARC Fitness, a non-profit organisation based in Derry, that aims to provide holistic support through physical activity, professional guidance, and community engagement.

Rutherford's commitment to advocacy and empowerment has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, he was honoured with the prestigious 'RCN Nurse of the Year' award by the Royal College of Nursing for his exceptional contributions to the field of addiction recovery.

His TEDx talk, delivered at a local community-organised event at Atlantic Technological University Donegal, showcases his unwavering dedication to reshaping perceptions and instilling hope in individuals struggling with addiction.