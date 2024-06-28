Revamped More & Less refill shop relaunched at Pilot’s Row in Derry
The shop is a joint social enterprise project between Hive Cancer Support and Triax Neighbourhood Management.
All profits go back into the community based shop and it helps people cut down on plastic waste, avoid potentially harmful chemicals and shop in a more economical way.
Shoppers can bring along their empty bottles and jars to refilled with dried goods and you only pay for what you need.
There is also a range of personal care products and cleaning products.
Hand made wooden furniture by the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team is also available
The outside has also had a makeover by Derry based Peaball graffiti collective who were helped by volunteers of Hive Cancer Support.
Inside the store the range has been extended to include gluten free goods and a bigger range of spices.
The opening hours are Monday to Thursday 10am to 5pm and Fridays 10am to 4pm.
