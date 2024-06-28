Revamped More & Less refill shop relaunched at Pilot’s Row in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The More & Less refill shop at Pilot’s Row car park recently celebrated it's revamp relaunch.

The shop is a joint social enterprise project between Hive Cancer Support and Triax Neighbourhood Management.

All profits go back into the community based shop and it helps people cut down on plastic waste, avoid potentially harmful chemicals and shop in a more economical way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoppers can bring along their empty bottles and jars to refilled with dried goods and you only pay for what you need.

Members of The Hive Cancer Support Group and Triax Neighbourhood Management Team pictured at the launch of the newly revamped More and Less shop in the Pilot’s Row car park, Rossville Street. Photo: George SweeneyMembers of The Hive Cancer Support Group and Triax Neighbourhood Management Team pictured at the launch of the newly revamped More and Less shop in the Pilot’s Row car park, Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney
Members of The Hive Cancer Support Group and Triax Neighbourhood Management Team pictured at the launch of the newly revamped More and Less shop in the Pilot’s Row car park, Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

There is also a range of personal care products and cleaning products.

Hand made wooden furniture by the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team is also available

The outside has also had a makeover by Derry based Peaball graffiti collective who were helped by volunteers of Hive Cancer Support.

Inside the store the range has been extended to include gluten free goods and a bigger range of spices.

The opening hours are Monday to Thursday 10am to 5pm and Fridays 10am to 4pm.

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.