The More & Less refill shop at Pilot’s Row car park recently celebrated it's revamp relaunch.

The shop is a joint social enterprise project between Hive Cancer Support and Triax Neighbourhood Management.

All profits go back into the community based shop and it helps people cut down on plastic waste, avoid potentially harmful chemicals and shop in a more economical way.

Shoppers can bring along their empty bottles and jars to refilled with dried goods and you only pay for what you need.

Members of The Hive Cancer Support Group and Triax Neighbourhood Management Team pictured at the launch of the newly revamped More and Less shop in the Pilot’s Row car park, Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

There is also a range of personal care products and cleaning products.

Hand made wooden furniture by the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team is also available

The outside has also had a makeover by Derry based Peaball graffiti collective who were helped by volunteers of Hive Cancer Support.

Inside the store the range has been extended to include gluten free goods and a bigger range of spices.