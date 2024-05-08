Review of addiction services including Derry is close to completion, says Robin Swann
The survey will examine the provision of Tiers 4A and 4B services which include residential specialised treatment, detoxification, stabilisation and rehabilitation beds.
"An Independent Review of Regional Tier 4a and Tier 4b, Addiction Services in Northern Ireland is close to completion. The purpose of the Review is to provide direction on a best practice model for in-patient detoxification and residential rehabilitation addiction services in the Region which addresses the current needs of our population.
"This Review includes the provision of residential rehabilitation services as provided by Northlands in Derry/Londonderry and hospital in-patient detoxification services as provided by the Asha Unit within Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh,” Mr. Swann confirmed.
The minister was responding to a Written Assembly Question tabled by the Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.
Mr. Delargy asked Mr. Swann how the Department of Health (DoH) proposes to facilitate access to cross-border addiction services in the North West.
In his response the Health Minister referred to a separate proposal by the Co-operation and Working Together (CAWT) group to the EU Peace Plus Programme for a funded Cross Border Community Detoxification project.
Mr. Swann said this was at ‘an advanced stage of development by all partners and is due to be submitted to the Special European Programme Board (SEUPB) for approval’ imminently.
“It is anticipated that if successful, this project will: Increase access for those in border communities to community detoxification, including holistic support for abstinence and maintaining recovery;
“Reduce the number of unplanned and unsupervised detoxifications in both community and hospital settings;
“Reduce the length of stay and bed occupancy in acute inpatient hospital bed following commencement of medical alcohol detoxification;
"[See] Provision of rapid community follow up to optimise community engagement, reduce DNA rate, and promote early and sustained intervention.”
Another project, a Needs Assessment for the Population of the Western Trust area specific to substance use, has also been completed.
"The recommendations from this Assessment will be taken forward in 2024 to address the needs of those who are affected by problematic substance use, whether their own or someone else’s, across the Western Health and Social Care Trust area,” said the minister.
