Review of addiction services including Derry is close to completion, says Robin Swann

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The survey will examine the provision of Tiers 4A and 4B services which include residential specialised treatment, detoxification, stabilisation and rehabilitation beds.

"An Independent Review of Regional Tier 4a and Tier 4b, Addiction Services in Northern Ireland is close to completion. The purpose of the Review is to provide direction on a best practice model for in-patient detoxification and residential rehabilitation addiction services in the Region which addresses the current needs of our population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This Review includes the provision of residential rehabilitation services as provided by Northlands in Derry/Londonderry and hospital in-patient detoxification services as provided by the Asha Unit within Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh,” Mr. Swann confirmed.

An independent review of addiction services in the North, including Derry and the North West, is close to complete, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

The minister was responding to a Written Assembly Question tabled by the Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Mr. Delargy asked Mr. Swann how the Department of Health (DoH) proposes to facilitate access to cross-border addiction services in the North West.

In his response the Health Minister referred to a separate proposal by the Co-operation and Working Together (CAWT) group to the EU Peace Plus Programme for a funded Cross Border Community Detoxification project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Swann said this was at ‘an advanced stage of development by all partners and is due to be submitted to the Special European Programme Board (SEUPB) for approval’ imminently.

“It is anticipated that if successful, this project will: Increase access for those in border communities to community detoxification, including holistic support for abstinence and maintaining recovery;

“Reduce the number of unplanned and unsupervised detoxifications in both community and hospital settings;

“Reduce the length of stay and bed occupancy in acute inpatient hospital bed following commencement of medical alcohol detoxification;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"[See] Provision of rapid community follow up to optimise community engagement, reduce DNA rate, and promote early and sustained intervention.”

Another project, a Needs Assessment for the Population of the Western Trust area specific to substance use, has also been completed.