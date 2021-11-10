Rise in Covid 19 numbers in Inishowen

Positive cases have increased in North Inishowen. Photo: Covid 19 Data Hub

Figures reported on the Covid 19 data hub show that from October 19 until November 1, there were 198 cases recorded in North Inishowen, with an incidence rate of 1167.2 per 100k of population.

The national rate is 695.

In the 14 days up to October 25, there were 144 cases recorded in North Inishowen, with a rate of 848.9.

In South Inishowen, there were 118 cases recorded up to November 1, with an incidence rate of 527.6. This is an increase from 397.9 per 100k up to October 25.

On November 7, there were 22 Covid 19 positive patients in Letterkenny University Hospital, with two in ICU/HDU. This reduced to 16 people on November 8, with two in ICU/HDU and rose again to 22 on November 9, with a reduction to one in ICU/HDU on that date,

Meanwhile, the HSE in the South is now offering a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to people aged 60 years and over following recommendations from NIAC. People in this group will receive a text message with an appointment for their booster dose.

A booster dose is recommended at least six months after a primary vaccination course. People will also need an appointment to receive a booster dose. You cannot get a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose at a walk-in clinic.

If you cannot attend your appointment, you can reschedule by replying to the text message the HSE sends with the word ‘New’ and another appointment will be issued. Alternatively, contact HSElive on 1800 700 700.