RNLI issue potentially life-saving advice for people struggling in water

The RNLI is urging people to remember a single piece of advice which could help save their life if they are struggling in the water.

The RNLI, which provides a seasonal lifeguard service along the Causeway Coast, urged the public to remember, share and practise the following advice: If you find yourself struggling in water, Float to Live.

Carl Kennedy, a Water Safety Officer and Launch Authority at Portrush RNLI recalls how last year, the volunteer lifeboat crew rescued an angler who got into difficulty when fishing off rocks at Portstewart. The casualty was found in a float to live position when the lifeboat arrived.

"It was a Friday afternoon when the pagers went off and the inshore lifeboat was requested to go the aid of a person in the water,” Carl said.

"The fisherman was pulled into the sea by a heavy surge as they fished off rocks at the Herring Pond. When the lifeboat crew arrived on scene, they observed the casualty in the classic float to live posture.

"The crew were on scene 17 minutes after being paged and rescued the casualty from the water, bringing them on to the lifeboat before taking the person to the shore and handing them into the care of a waiting ambulance at Portstewart Harbour. The crew were struck by what they said was like an advert for Float to Live.

"The casualty was in a full starfish shape and floating comfortably in what was a slightly choppy sea with some swell which was causing a lot of white water on rocky shores. The crew felt this person knew their best chance was to relax, recompose, float to live and await rescue. It was wonderful for the crew to see the RNLI’s lifesaving advice in action.”

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI Water Safety Lead said: "Instinctively, most people who find themselves struggling in the water will begin to panic, swim, or thrash about. We’re urging people to ignore this instinct and remember to float: Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.”

"RNLI lifeboat crews and lifeguards save hundreds of lives each year but, sadly, there are still around many people who accidentally lose their lives in waters each year. We’re urging people to remember, practise and share the float technique to help save more lives.”

Linda-Gene added: “The seas around our coasts are cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users. Many people who end up in danger every year never planned to enter the water, so this advice could be a lifesaver for anyone who is heading to the water – even those who are experienced, and those who have no plans to enter the water.”

The charity’s advice for anyone struggling in the water is ‘Float to Live’ by doing the following: Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged; Relax and try to breathe normally; Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat; It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently; Practise floating in a local pool if you can.

If you see someone else struggling in water call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Tell the person to relax and float on their back. Throw something buoyant to help them stay afloat.