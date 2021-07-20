Safety alert as 35 people treated in Western Trust A&E for sunburn, sunstroke, dehydration

The Trust has issued a safety alert to people to stay safe and make sure they don’t end up suffering as a result of the hot weather currently being experienced across the region.

A spokesperson said: “With the current good weather and temperatures set to rise before the end of the week, the Western Health and Social Care Trust is advising everyone to stay safe and well in the sun.

“The main risks posed by the hot weather are: not drinking enough water (dehydration); Overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people with existing heart or respiratory conditions; heat stroke and sunburn / sun blisters.

People have been urged to stay hydrated.

“Over the past six weeks (1 June to 16 July), the Western Trust has treated 35 people at its emergency departments and Urgent Care and Treatment Centre for similar issues.”

The Trust said needing medical treatment should be avoidable by taking the correct precautions:

“In the sun we should:

*Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health condition;

*Spend as little time in the sun as possible;

*Cover up with light, loose clothing;

*Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated

*Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat;

*Never leave anyone in a closed parked vehicle;

*Avoid physical exertion (especially during the hottest part of the day).”