Sandra Duffy has hailed the Camogie Association’s ‘Period Power” campaign that will see 600 ‘Period Packs’ distributed to clubs nationwide.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said the campaign is designed to champion the health and well-being of female athletes and foster a more open and supportive environment within the sport.

It marks phase two of the successful Female Athlete Initiative, building on the foundation laid by the Female Athlete Toolkit introduced earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I very much welcome this initiative by the Camogie Association. It’s a positive step forward in efforts to help eradicate period poverty in Ireland.

Sandra Duffy has hailed the Camogie Association’s ‘Period Power” campaign that will see 600 ‘Period Packs’ distributed to clubs nationwide.

“I have been campaigning on this issue locally for many years now and we had a number of successful local initiatives in our schools ,work places, and following my council motion away back in 2018 Derry City and Strabane District Council became the first local authority in the north to offer free sanitary products in some of its public buildings,” said Sinn Féin’s local health spokesperson.

Announcing the initiative this week Camogie Association President, Brian Molloy, said: “The Period Power campaign represents a step forward in our unwavering commitment to the holistic well-being of our female athletes.

"We believe that by providing practical resources, comprehensive education, and fostering an open dialogue, we can empower our players and ensure that every individual feels supported and confident on and off the pitch. This initiative is about removing barriers and ensuring that players never feel uncomfortable or side-lined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concluding Duffy said the items are essentials, not luxuries and should be freely available veerywhere.

Sandra Duffy pictured at Derry hurling and camogie club Na Magha, which will be receiving a Period Pack.

"These are our daughters and sisters and they should not be made feel ashamed of what is a natural part of being female,” she said.

To date over 600 period packs have been delivered to Camogie clubs nationwide, for use by their U14 teams.

The Camogie Association is calling on all clubs to share photos of their teams receiving their Period Packs on social media, tagging The Camogie Association and using the hashtags #PeriodPower and #BreakTheStigma. This collective effort, it says, will amplify the message and contribute to a broader cultural shift within Camogie and Irish sport as a whole.