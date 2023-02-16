A spokesperson for the group said: "Our health and social care system is in crisis. This is clear to see by the pressures on GP services, the long waits in Accident and Emergency, the years long waiting lists, and by the haemorrhaging of staff.

"Workers are not paid or valued enough. That's why supporting the strikes is so important.

"Patients are being completely let down too. This is why a much broader campaign is needed.”

Local healthcare workers and trade unionists launch the 'Save Our NHS' campaign.

The group is linking up with the Defend the NHS campaigns in Britain and the Campaign for an All-Ireland NHS.

"These campaigns are all pushing the same direction against healthcare privatisation and we need to be part of it. People feel passionately about our NHS and we need to ensure its existence, free to access, from the cradle to the grave. We all have a role to play in challenging corporate profiteering and fighting for our health service."

The Save Our NHS campaign will be screening John Pilger's award winning documentary 'The Dirty War on the NHS' at 7pm on Thursday, February 23 in The Playhouse.