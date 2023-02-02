Fitness and Mindset coach Seamus Fox

Today I want to talk about change. Change is inevitable, but personal growth is a choice. It's a journey that requires patience and perseverance but with the right tools, it's a journey worth taking.

One of the most powerful tools we have for creating change is the power of habits and the mind. By developing good habits and harnessing the power of the mind, we can create real, meaningful change in our lives.

Habits are actions we perform regularly, without much conscious thought. They shape our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the way we spend our time and even who we spend our time with.

Conversations with Seamus Fox

By developing good habits we can create a foundation for personal growth and change. For example, if you want to start exercising more, you could begin by committing to a 10-minute walk every day. Once that becomes a regular part of your routine, you can gradually increase the amount of time you spend exercising. As simple as this might seem it is the foundation of creating long lasting change.

Another good habit to develop is reading a book before going to bed. Most people have a morning routine but never focus on a bedtime routine. Something as simple as reading a book can create a new habit. Switch off the phone before doing that though. This can help to relax your mind and improve your sleep quality.

Another important aspect of creating change is the power of the mind. We think, feel and then do. Some of this is conscious but so much of this is unconscious. We simply aren’t aware of so many of our habits. Our thoughts have a powerful influence on our actions and behaviours.

By learning to control our thoughts, we can change the way we think and feel about ourselves and the world around us. This can lead to a greater sense of self-awareness and personal growth.

One way to control our thoughts is through mindfulness. By paying attention to our thoughts, feelings, and sensations, we can learn to observe them without becoming caught up in them. This can help us to break free from negative patterns of thinking and become more aware of our thoughts and actions.

To apply mindfulness in your daily life, you can practice mindful breathing, where you focus on your breath and try to clear your mind of any distracting thoughts. I have seen amazing transformation in people I have worked with through applying this simple tool.

