Seamus Fox, The Mindset Junkie: Where are you arriving?

The Mindset Junkie, Seamus Fox's book, 'A Crash to Success' is now available on Audible.

Can we dictate exactly where and how we will arrive at any destination? I don’t think so but we can certainly plan and set the sails in a certain direction through thoughtful planning and having goals in mind for the future.

Do you ever ask yourself where you will be in five years from now, maybe 10? And will it be any different from the last five or maybe 10? Around this time 10 years ago I was on my way back from Australia with my tail between my legs after a brief few months and having to start my business over again from scratch but, in hindsight, it was one of the best things that happened for me and my personal and business growth as it helped me realise a lot of things that I wanted to and also needed to change.

You see if the last five years or even one year hasn’t been how you wanted it, it can change! It all can change because you can change!

One of the best ways to create the changes that you want to see externally is making the shifts and changes internally, beginning with your mind…

"Anyone who can’t change their mind can’t change anything at all." - George Bernard Shaw.

It starts with how we are thinking and feeling about ourselves internally that really will decide and also set the sail in a certain direction and will ultimately decide what destination you end up in.

For many years when I left school I thought I knew what I was going to do and where I would end up but it couldn’t have been further from the truth as I ran around for years doing nothing, chasing my tail and getting into trouble. Why? Well, because I didn’t have a plan or a goal or any real destination to aim at. If you don't know where you are going, any road will take you there.

The next five years can be something completely different for you no matter how bad or terrible you might think the last five have been. I have been in some situations that I didn’t know or see a way out of so I know that feeling but it changed and it changed because inside I had a desire to do something different with my life and to be of more value to not only others but for myself and for my family. You can too, no matter how you might feel right now reading this.

To dream big is as easy as to accept small and I am not a dreamer by any stretch of the imagination but I am certainly a doer. Either way though it all starts with a dream or a goal or a target for you to aim at in order for the wheels to be set in motion and for you to create the change you want to see.

You will need more skills and attributes as you begin to grow as at every stage you will be tested. Sometimes you'll be tested by friends or family and the universe as a whole but you can change and shift your perception on any challenge to see how it serves you by asking, what can I or do I need to learn here in order to grow again?

“Wisdom is the instant recognition that a crisis is a blessing.” - Dr Demartini.

When we become more self aware and more conscious in each situation we can see both sides of what we might call a challenge and in that space we become balanced in our mind and in our energy that liberates us and we can see how the challenges are sometimes sent our way to test us.

I have had many challenges and still do mostly within myself but I see them as a test, almost like from the universe or God or whatever you want to name it, asking; "Do you really want what you say you do?”

I've been tested many times with that question and I’ve also thought about giving up on answering. Maybe I don’t really want what I say I do. However, what I’ve also found is that when that arises it is because I have slipped in my habits, my daily disciplines and also I have let myself be wavered or knocked off course by things I can’t control instead of accepting the things I can and doubling down on those.

As we approach the end of another year I look back and see it was a challenge for me in life and in business and I know that's okay because I am still here looking forward, moving forward, correcting courses, making adjustments and growing through it all.

This year I have learned that what got me to this point isn’t enough to get me to where I really want to be and that I need to change and grow again, internally and externally. I need to be more disciplined in certain areas and I also need to take more chances as I slipped into comfort mode too much this year, and from my experience that comfort zone is a killer - a killer of dreams, a killer of energy, a killer of ambition, a killer of the future you want to arrive at in five or 10 or more years from now!

So, in ending I want you to ask yourself this one question. 'What will the next five years look like for me if I don’t change? Maybe now is the time to step up!