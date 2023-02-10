Second Derry GP practice hands back contract; recruitment process to begin

A recruitment process will be launched to try to find a new operator for Bridge Street Family Practice at Bridge Street Medical Centre.

“DoH will now begin a recruitment process to put new arrangements in place to deliver GP services,” the Department confirmed.

The practice will operate as normal until July.

Bridge Street Family Practice is based in the Bridge Street Medical Centre

“DoH want to reassure patients that Bridge Street Medical Practice will continue to retain the contract to deliver GP services for the next six months.

"Patients at the practice do not need to take any action. They should continue to contact the Practice as normal. DoH will be writing out to all practice patients to keep them informed as this process begins,” the Department stated.

Meanwhile, the closing date for applications for an operator for the Racecourse Medical Centre in Shantallow is today, February 10.