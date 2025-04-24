Series of online courses available as Western Trust prepares to mark Mental Health Awareness Week 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A series of online courses will be hosted by the Western Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality & Involvement Department in the run up to and during Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme for this year is ‘Community’.

Ellie Leonard, from the Western Trust, explained: “It is important to celebrate the power and importance of community and being part of a safe, positive community is vital for our mental health and wellbeing both to protect and nurture positive mental health.

“Developing strong connections, friendships and relationships has a positive impact not only on our mental health but our overall wellbeing. It is important to recognise communities can provide a sense of belonging, safety and support in hard times and reminds us all we are not alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of online courses will be hosted by the Western Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality & Involvement Department in the run up to and during Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

“The Western Health & Social Care Trust Health Improvement, Equality & Involvement Department offer a range of free training courses, open to all and include a variety of emotional health and wellbeing courses.”

Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 will take place over May 12-18.

Online training courses available include:

Understanding Self-Harm (May 1, 9.30am-12.30pm)

Self-Compassion - Why the way we talk to ourselves matters (May 8, 10am-1pm)

Take 5 Ambassador Training (May 13, 10am-12noon)

Making our Nervous System work for us using the Polyvagal Theory (May 27, 10am-1pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details on training, register your interest here or to avail of mental health resources please contact the department; [email protected]

Want to learn more about your mental health and wellbeing?

Visit Minding Your Head for information, advice and support to help people look after and improve their mental health and wellbeing and to find out what to do in crisis