Sharp decline in percentage of cancer patients seen within 62 days of GP referral

The percentage of patients receiving a first treatment within 62 days declined over the quarter from 57.1 per cent in July to 33.5 per cent in September.

The Department of Health published its Cancer Waiting Times Statistics for the quarter ending September 2022 on Thursday.

The figures give details of the waiting times for patients accessing cancer services at hospitals during July, August and September 2022.

Altnagelvin

The data show that in the Western Trust in July, 92 patients in total commenced a first treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspected cancer; 52.5 within 62 days (57.1 per cent).

In August, 93.5 patients commenced treatment: 46 within 62 days (49.2 per cent).

But by September the percentage had declined: 95.5 patients in total were treated; 32 within 62 days (33.5 per cent).

While there was a decline in the percentage of patients being treated within the 62 day target following a GP referral, the Western Trust was one of the best performing health authorities when it came to the percentage of patients who commenced their first treatment for cancer within 31 days following a decision to treat.

