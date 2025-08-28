Shingles vaccine roll out to be widened to over 18s with weakened immunity in Northern Ireland

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has announced plans to expand the roll out of the shingles vaccination programme from next week.

This will mean that anyone aged 18 and over with a severely weakened immune system will be eligible for the shingles vaccines over the coming weeks and months.

The PHA said the move is designed to provide protection against “what can be an extremely painful condition with complications that can be long-lasting”.

Currently the vaccine is available to those who are aged 65 and 70 in addition to people aged 50 and over with severely weakened immune system.

But from Monday, September 1, anyone who is aged 18 and over with severely weakened immune system, which is sometimes known as severely immunosuppressed, will be able to get two doses of the Shingrix vaccine.

The change comes on the back of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommending that the Shingrix vaccine should be extended to a wider cohort of people, and the PHA said trials showed the vaccine was highly effective and safe for these groups.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “Shingles can occur at any age, but the risk and severity of shingles and its complications increase with age and is higher in individuals who have a severely weakened immune system.

“Shingles cannot be caught from other people. Instead, it develops in people who have previously been infected with chickenpox at any point in their lifetime. Shingles is caused by the virus ‘reawakening’ in your body – it is typically reactivated in older age, or by certain medicines, illness or stress.

“The first signs of shingles may be pain or tingling in an area of skin followed by a rash. The rash can be extremely painful and the pain can remain for many years after the rash has disappeared, however the vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of people developing shingles and experiencing nasty symptoms. It is therefore vital that anyone eligible, even if you think you may not be at risk, gets the vaccine.”

"Two doses of vaccine are highly effective in reducing your risk of getting shingles, or if you do develop shingles, reducing the severity of your symptoms."

People are advised that their GP should be in contact and invite them for vaccination if they are: aged 18 or over on September 1 and have a severely weakened immune system; aged 65 or aged 70 on September 1.

"Like most vaccinations, the vaccine will be given as an injection in your upper arm. You will need two doses, usually at least six months apart. If you have a weakened immune system, then your second dose should be at least two months after your first dose. Speak to your GP or practice nurse for more information.

“If you missed the shingles vaccine, you can still have it up to your 80th birthday. If you think you are eligible and have not yet received a vaccination, please contact your GP practice to ask about getting vaccinated. It’s important that you do not leave it too late to have the vaccination.”

For further information see www.pha.site/shingles