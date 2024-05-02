Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are expecting the numbers taking part to double for the event and have confirmed that anyone who registers and pays by Wednesday, May 8 will receive a free souvenir running t-shirt.

However, registration will remain open online at https://spraoiagussport.ie until May 30. Alternatively, you can also register on the day from 6pm at the Spraoi agus Spórt office at Unit 6 in the Supervalu complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds will go towards providing Special Needs Assistants for summer camps and activities ran by Spraoi agus Spórt. Prizes for first, second and third place for men, women and children will be awarded on the night.

The Fun Run takes place on May 31.

“The run/walk is a great way for all the family to get out and enjoy exercise with other people in the community, says Spraoi agus Sport’s Administration Lead, Mary McWeeney.

“It’s also a way for Spraoi agus Spórt to celebrate our health and fitness Couch to 5k programme, as it’s the final event for the participants. Last year we had 30 participants in Couch to 5k but we’re delighted to announce that this jumped up to 74 participants this year. So as a result, we’re expecting much bigger numbers now for our Fun Run, as lots of others also take part every year.”

The 5K run/walk kicks off Ard Colgan in Carndonagh going via Foden, Moville Road and Pound St., before finishing in The Diamond. Registration costs just €20 per family to take part with individual rates of €10 for an adult and €5 for a child.

Mary says last year over 100 people took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What people liked most about the race was the fun and comradery. We’ll be celebrating after the run with the prize giving and refreshments in Unit 6.”

“But it will be a double celebration because we also want to pay tribute to all the 74 people who took part in this year’s eight-week ‘Couch to 5k’ Programme. This programme makes it easy for those with low fitness levels to join an easy exercise regime which is both affordable and fun.”

“It takes people from doing no exercise at all through to being able to run 5K. So, no previous experience is necessary,” says Mary.

It’s aimed at teenagers (16+), men, women and older people of all fitness levels and abilities. Participants can set their own goals and do a combination of walking and running to achieve them. They are all supported by experienced coaches from Inishowen Athletics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary says she herself has done the 5k since it began.

“It’s a great social event and it’s fantastic to see how much the Couch to 5k participants have achieved each year, as they build up to the Fun Run. This year, we have coaches who started out their own running journey with our Couch to 5k programme. We also get many participants returning to the run, after completing it in previous years. It’s great to catch up with them and hear what they have gone onto achieve.”

Mary relates one example of how well past participants have done.

Shirley McLaughlin first did the Couch to 5k three years ago. She has now joined Inishowen Athletics Club and is in training for the 4x4 in August - 4 half marathons in 4 days. Shirley had never run before but is now out enjoying it most days. She feels the benefits she has gained from running have changed her life.

“Couch to 5K has real physical and mental health benefits”, says Mary, “because exercise boosts your mood and your heart health. The programme also gives you a chance to meet and mix with others at the same level as you.”

The Couch to 5K ends with the Fun Run, which plays an important role in raising money for Spraoi agus Spórt’s inclusive initiatives.

“All funds raised are used to employ special needs assistants so children with a disability and/or autism can attend our camps and services. Being inclusive is a huge part of what we do here so this is vitally important.”