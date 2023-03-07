Those aged 75 and over, residents in care homes as well as anyone over the age of 5five who is immunosuppressed are among those who will be offered a further booster in line with advice issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Roll out of the latest booster campaign is due to commence in mid April and run until the end of June, and cover a population of almost 190,000 individuals.

“The programme will include those who turn 75 years old by June 30, who will be eligible for a vaccination at any point during the spring campaign. Those who are admitted to an older adult care home or become immunosuppressed by June 30 will be considered eligible as well.”

Covid vaccinations. (File picture) Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

As with earlier stages of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, for the spring booster programme all care homes will be paired with a community pharmacy who will attend the home and offer vaccination to all residents.

GPs will be asked to invite their eligible patients aged 75+ and those who are immunocompromised to attend for vaccination or can opt to receive the vaccine via a participating community pharmacy.

