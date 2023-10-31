Staff appeal for nurses for Altnagelvin A&E on Hallowe’en night
The Western Trust has issued a staff appeal for nurses to work at the Altnagelvin A&E on Hallowe’en night.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:14 GMT- 1 min read
“We have immediate available shifts for nursing staff throughout this evening at our Emergency Department, Altnagelvin Hospital.
“Any Trust or Agency nursing staff at Band 5 or above, or Band 2 Nursing Auxiliaries, who are available to work this afternoon and evening, should contact the main hospital switchboard on 028 71345171 where your call will be directed to the department,” the Western Trust said.