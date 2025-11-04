Strabane Ambulance Station re-opens on original site

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has formally reopened its replacement ambulance station in Strabane.

The facility has been built on the site of the old station on Derry Road, near the centre of the town and will continue to serve the communities of the North West, particularly in the Strabane area, but also complementing ambulance provision from Derry to Omagh.

The old station was a small bungalow that was originally part of the old Strabane hospital site.

While that building was small and offered limited space, the new station is a bespoke design constructed and delivered by McAvoys in Lisburn.

It has two storeys. The lower level consists of kitchen, rest room, computer suite, locker room and store. Upstairs there are two offices and a meeting room.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “In addition to this we have a new structure in the garage offering a sluice and further storage facilities. The station will also be equipped with facilities for electric vehicle charging.

"The new station offers a marked increase in size over the older station and this will offer a much improved working environment for our staff based there. It is also the first dedicated meeting room in the Division offering capacity for 14 which can be used for range of purposes including operational meetings and delivery of training.”

NIAS Interim Director of Operations, Neil Sinclair, welcomed the opening of the modernised facilities for staff: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service continues with its transformation agenda to ensure that we deliver the best service to patients at their time of need.

"In line with the modernisation of the delivery of our service, it is important that we maintain, and where possible, improve our estates. Our frontline staff are right to expect high quality facilities and this new station offers a modern, safe environment from where staff can respond to calls in the local area and can also rest and recharge in comfort.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service provides emergency, urgent and primary care services throughout the whole of the north.

It’s highly skilled staff are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.