MEE GRADUATIONS. . . . . Class 10B, pictured after receiving theri MEE Graduation awards at Oakgrove Integrated College on Tuesday morning last. Included are Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Marie Dunn, Resilio, and at back, Ms. Aislinn Breslin, and Mrs. Judith Colvin, MEE teachers. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Among those in attendance were special guest Marie Dunne (Resilio), Principal Mr. John Harkin, parents, teaching staff and the school’s governors.

The graduation, the second Mental and Emotional Education (MEE) event of its type in the college, was the culmination of three years of dedicated work by the Year 10 students who continue to be pioneers in this subject.

They received their awards from Marie Dunne and the school’s Principal, and were praised by Mr. Harkin for their dedication and positiveness in following through with the course over their early years at the school.

Mental and Emotion Education (MEE) was created and developed to promote positive mental health and wellbeing throughout the Key Stage 3 pupils time at the Gransha-based college while equipping them with emotional coping skills that will hopefully support them throughout the rest of their school career and indeed theirs lives when they encounter adversity.

This subject continues to address what was traditionally called 'The Hidden Curriculum' as students were expected to subconsciously learn these key life skills indirectly through the mainstream curriculum.

However, in an everchanging, fast-paced world, a few years ago, the college decided it was important for students to take time out during their weekly timetable and nurture and educate their emotional brain so that each participant received a student-focused and holistic education.

The young students completed modules on resilience, empathy, hope, metacognition, attitudes and perspectives, goal-setting and growth mindset during years 8, 9 and 10.

Judith Colvin, MEE teacher, also heaped praised on the young students for their endeavour, adding: "The Year 10 students have been fantastic on their journey with this new subject and they have been committed since the beginning of Year 8. Every year seem to see an improvement in the standards in the dedication and commitment to completing this superb programme.

“The subject would not have been such an overwhelming success without the participating students’ willingness to embrace this new subject and style of learning. We here at Oakgrove are so proud of them.”

Endorsing Ms. Colvin’s comments, fellow MEE teacher, Aislinn Breslin said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to have spent the last three years on this journey with our Year 10 students. They have fully embraced the MEE subject from they started the school, and it has been wonderful to watch them grow and flourish during this time.”

Concluding, she added: “It's important to remember that we cannot build a future for our young people, but we can build our young people for the future - they are our hope! Thank you to our Principal, Mr. Harkin and indeed, our special guest Mrs. Dunne for endorsing our continued success in this programme.”

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College pictured welcoming Marie Dunne to Tuesday’s MEE Graduations at the school. included are MEE teachers Aislinn Breslin and Judith Colvin.

MEE graduating students Callum Cassidy and Aoife Johnston pictured with MEE staff Judith Colvin and Aislinn Breslin at Friday’s graduation at Oakgrove Integrated College.

Heidi Schmid, MEE Graduate, pictured at Oakgrove Integrated College on Tuesday.

Special guest Marie Dunne making a presentation to MEE Graduate Ebanie Irwin.