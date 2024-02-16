Suicide prevention charity's message of hope at Free Derry Corner
PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide said the iconic location, which is symbolic of both struggle and hope, is a powerful backdrop in helping to promote its life-saving work across Northern Ireland.
The charity’s name and its confidential helpline number was writ large at Free Derry Corner for seven days this month, marking Children’s Mental Health Week.
PAPYRUS says children and young people who are struggling with life should not have to suffer alone with thoughts of suicide.
Caroline King, Area Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “Over the past two years more than 150 young people have tragically taken their own lives here, shattering the lives of their families and their friends.
“At PAPYRUS we believe many suicides can be prevented. Our children and young people may think there is no hope, no way out, only darkness. We need to show them that they are not alone and that professional help and support is available.”
Although suicide does not discriminate between age and social class, those living in the most deprived areas of the UK are at increased risk of suicide.
“We know that the mental health legacy of trouble/conflict is only starting to be properly addressed. PAPYRUS now stands ready to work with all agencies which will prioritise the services which the children and young people of Northern Ireland need and deserve,” added Caroline King.
PAPYRUS says its visibility is increasing across Northern Ireland. The charity’s own research found that around 37% of students are now aware of the charity and the services it offers.
When young people were asked what problems cause them the most stress, the most common answers were: Social media; Peer pressure; School. The top themes discussed by the charity’s HOPELINE247 service are: Mental health concerns; Isolation and loneliness; Issues with support.
By using Free Derry Corner, Caroline King and her colleagues hope to send a positive message: “Whether you’ll be leaving or coming into Derry you won’t be able to miss our large PAPYRUS poster advertising our confidential HOPELINE247 service.
“We hope everyone will see it and not just young people. If you’re a parent, a teacher, a family friend, a worker, anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide, our services are for you.
“Having a presence at Free Derry Corner also says PAPYRUS is here, in the heart of the west, not just in Belfast. It shows we are working in communities like yours across Northern Ireland, together helping to save young lives,” said Caroline.
PAPYRUS’ Message of Hope was praised by elected representatives at a Derry & Strabane District Council meeting on Thursday.
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton, who attended the launch, told the Health and Community Committee meeting that it was ‘important for us to be promoting’ the helpline number, to ensure young people know they can access help.
"Their presence in this city at the minute is magnificent,” Colr. Hutton said. “They should be commended for the work they are doing."
SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney and Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly also praised the work of PAPYRUS and spoke of how it was vital services were available for young people.
In addition to operating HOPELINE247 and engaging with communities and volunteers in suicide prevention projects, PAPYRUS also offers training to groups and individuals, equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]