Sunrise Cycle in aid of Children in Crossfire

Leaving Derry at 7:30am, cyclists will make their way to Buncrana and back along a 25-mile round trip.

Richard Moore says: “Our Sunrise Cycle will be the first event we have organised since before the pandemic and I have to say it feels great that we’ll be able to meet up again in person. As a keen cyclist, I’m really looking forward to this 25-mile challenge from Derry to Buncrana and back – a mile for every year of Children in Crossfire. It is a manageable route for cyclists of all ages and abilities, while also presenting a tough challenge. I encourage anyone who’s interested to get in touch and sign up. You will be helping Children in Crossfire deliver vital health and education projects in Ethiopia and Tanzania.”

Dr Joe McEvoy added: ““I always enjoy taking part in Children in Crossfire events and I’m excited for the Sunrise Cycle. We organised a lockdown friendly cycling challenge last year, in which we all covered our distances separately. It will be wonderful to get together this time, while still respecting COVID guidelines, and raise vital funds for a cause that means a lot to me.

“Having visited Tanzania with Children in Crossfire some years ago, and seeing the positive difference they make for some of the world’s most vulnerable children, I know that the money we raise will make a real and lasting difference where it’s needed.”