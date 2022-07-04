Swann poised to outline COVID-19 autumn booster plans once JCVI moves

The JCVI has already published interim guidance in relation to an autumn programme, recommending that a booster vaccine should be offered to care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers, the over 65s and adults aged 16 to 64 who are in a clinical risk group.

Mr. Swann said: "A final JCVI statement is expected shortly. I fully recognise the important and vital role carers provide looking after vulnerable members of society and with this in mind my Department has written to JCVI encouraging them to look favourably on including carers in their final statement regarding the autumn booster.

"In the meantime the Public Health Agency are developing plans for the implementation of the autumn booster in Northern Ireland and these will be announced following the release of JCVI’s final statement."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...