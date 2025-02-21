Terminally ill cancer patients being referred to Altnagelvin A&E by GPs, MLA warns

A Derry MLA has complained elderly, terminally ill cancer patients are being referred to the Altnagelvin A&E by their GPs.

Ciara Ferguson also raised the matter of other patients spending up to five days on chairs because of the lack of beds in the general hospital at Altnagelvin.

The Sinn Féin MLA asked the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt for his assessment of the pathway for cancer patients who have been referred to emergency departments by their GP.

“I have a number of constituents, including elderly individuals, who are terminally ill with cancer and are still being referred by their GP to the emergency department.

“I am aware of numerous cases, which I have forwarded to the Western Trust, of those individuals having to lie on chairs for up to five days before being treated.

“Do you agree that urgent action needs to be taken, particularly in respect of cancer patients, who have a suppressed immune system? They need to have priority status, and we need to look at other options so that they do not lie in A&E for what is sometimes days,” said Ms. Ferguson.

Mr. Nesbitt said he agreed ‘absolutely’ with Mrs. Ferguson.

"After Christmas, I visited seven EDs, including Altnagelvin, which, as the Member knows, is the oldest of our type-1 EDs.

"Altnagelvin is more than ready for a replacement ED, and I hope that there will be one, although it may be five years before we get to that point. When I was in that ED, I spoke to people who had been in the same chair for four days.

"That is not acceptable under any circumstances. I met a man there who has since, sadly, passed away. He had cancer. He was on a trolley and had been for a number of days. He made it to a hospital bed for, I think, his last 24 or 48 hours on this earth.

"On GP referrals, the Northern Ireland Cancer Network has developed a resource for GPs to try to assist them in managing mild to moderate side effects, but I think that the Member is talking about much more serious conditions. I assure the Member that I am aware that more work needs to be done in this area and that that work will be done.”

Referring to cancer patients being asked to go to A&E Mr. Nesbitt said they will be triaged and assessed according to clinical need.

“Cancer patients who have recently undergone surgical treatment receive verbal and written discharge advice, including instructions on how to access the surgical team and advice on under what circumstances they may need to seek emergency care.

“When a cancer patient is referred to an emergency department by their GP, they will be triaged, stabilised and assessed by the ED team based on clinical priority and within the physical and staffing constraints of the emergency department.

"If necessary, the ED team will contact the relevant oncology or surgical team to assess and admit that patient,” said Mr. Nesbitt.