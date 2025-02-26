The Power of Living in Alignment: Lessons from Dr. John Demartini

"You have control of your perceptions, decisions, and actions in life—nothing else." - DeMartini.

​This week, I had the pleasure of attending an event in Belfast hosted by a friend of mine – another Derry man, Seamus Fox - with world-renowned human behaviour expert Dr. John Demartini, followed by a private VIP roundtable discussion.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​If you’ve watched or read The Secret, you’ll be familiar with Dr. DeMartini. I want to share the biggest takeaways from this event because, no matter your goal right now, these principles will help. In fact, we regularly use his methods with our clients, so let’s dive in.

We all know what it feels like to be "in the zone"—when everything flows effortlessly, we feel fulfilled, energised, and completely present. But we’ve also experienced feeling stuck, frustrated, and unmotivated, as if we're fighting against ourselves. One of the biggest reasons for this disconnect is whether or not we’re living in alignment with our “core values”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our core values dictate everything—what we prioritise, what we naturally excel at, and what gives us purpose. When we align with them, we feel inspired, productive, and disciplined without needing external motivation. But when we chase goals that don’t truly matter—whether influenced by society, family, or comparison—we experience resistance and procrastination.

For example, if someone struggles to prioritise exercise, it’s likely because fitness isn’t one of their highest values. But instead of forcing motivation, the key is to link health efforts to what they already value.

If their highest value is family, they can reframe exercise as a way to stay fit, active, and present for their children or grandchildren. If their highest value is career success, they can focus on how improving their health increases energy, mental clarity, and longevity—allowing them to perform better at work. When health aligns with what already matters, it stops feeling like a chore and becomes part of a bigger purpose.

Every frustration in life—whether in work, relationships, or personal growth—is a sign that we are not living in alignment with our values. If you’re engaged in work you don’t enjoy, energy plummets, and you struggle through the day. But when you’re aligned, you find yourself effortlessly tackling challenges, feeling fulfilled, and staying naturally committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest disruptors of fulfilment is comparison. Social media highlights everyone’s best moments, making it easy to measure our own success against others. But comparison is flawed—we rarely see the full picture.

Someone might look at a wealthy entrepreneur and feel inadequate because they don’t have the same financial success. But what they don’t see is that this same entrepreneur may be lonely, disconnected from family, or struggling with health issues. Meanwhile, the person comparing themselves might have strong relationships, good health, and a fulfilling lifestyle—things the entrepreneur would envy in return.

The only measure of success that matters is your own mission and values. Stay in your lane and focus on what truly fulfils you rather than chasing someone else’s version of success.

Another key insight from Demartini is that we find fulfilment when we respect both our own values and those of others. Conflict often arises when we expect others to share our values or when we sacrifice our own to please others. However, everyone operates based on their unique hierarchy of values (consciously or unconsciously), and that’s okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve ever been frustrated by someone who just “doesn’t get it,” chances are they won’t—they see life through their lens, not yours. Understanding this doesn’t just improve relationships, it allows us to navigate conversations and social dynamics without frustration or misunderstanding.

One quote from Demartini that stuck with me: "You have control of your perceptions, decisions, and actions in life—nothing else."

It’s easy to get caught up in trying to change external circumstances—what other people do, how the world operates, or what opportunities come our way. But the reality is, the only thing within our control is how we choose to see the world, the decisions we make, and the actions we take.

Rather than stressing over what’s outside of our control, the key to long-term success and fulfilment is to manage our mindset, make intentional decisions, and take consistent action toward what truly matters. When we master these three things, everything else naturally falls into place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Demartini’s teachings offer a powerful framework for understanding why we feel stuck, how to find fulfilment, and how to take ownership of our lives. If you’re struggling with motivation, dissatisfaction, or frustration, the first step isn’t to push harder—it’s to align your actions with your values, stop comparing yourself to others, and focus on what you can control.

When we live in alignment with our highest values, we don’t need external motivation—because we’re already inspired from within. And that’s where real, lasting success begins.

If you’d like to discover your own highest values, there’s a free exercise on Dr. Demartini’s website that can guide you through it.

Hope this has been “of value” (to quote the theme of the day!)—see you next week!