The real reason you can’t stop snacking when you’re stressed

Let me start off today by painting a picture that we’ll all be familiar with. You’ve had one of those days – your inbox hasn’t stopped, the kids are acting up, and your brain feels like a browser with too many tabs open. You finally sit down and tell yourself you’ll just have “a few crisps” from the share bag in the cupboard. Next thing, the packet’s empty, and you’re wondering how it happened.

Most people assume this kind of eating is about emotions or comfort. In reality, it’s often about stress, and the way your body’s biology reacts when it feels under threat. Emotional eating isn’t just about sadness or boredom. It’s your brain’s attempt to restore balance when stress hormones are in overdrive.

When you’re under pressure, your body releases cortisol, the stress hormone designed to help you deal with danger. It sharpens your focus, raises blood sugar for energy, and triggers the fight-or-flight response. The problem though, in modern life, the “danger” isn’t a predator - it’s work, unexpected bills, or the constant ping of notifications on your phone.

Cortisol was never meant to stay elevated for hours or days. When it does, your brain looks for a quick way to dampen the system, and food is one of its favourite tools. Research from Harvard Health Publishing and the University of California has shown that chronic stress increases appetite, particularly for high-fat and high-sugar foods. These foods briefly lower cortisol and activate the brain’s reward centre, giving a short-lived hit of calm.

Stress snacking isn’t random, it’s chemistry.

The quick hit of dopamine (the feel-good neurotransmitter) creates a loop where food becomes both a stress response and a coping mechanism. The more often you repeat it, the stronger the link becomes, just like any habit loop.

But this doesn’t mean you’re powerless or destined to binge on biscuits after a big day at work. The key isn’t to rely on willpower, because willpower doesn’t stand a chance when your physiology is stacked against you. The real solution is to change the environment and the systems that trigger these patterns in the first place.

First, don’t skip meals. Many people under stress eat less during the day, then wonder why they can’t stop at night. When blood sugar drops too low, your body craves quick energy, and your brain will nudge you toward fast calories. Eating regular, balanced meals with protein and fibre stabilises blood sugar and keeps hunger hormones in check.

Second, separate real hunger from stress hunger. Real hunger builds gradually. Stress hunger hits fast and feels urgent, like you need something right now. It often comes on suddenly after a stressful event, and it’s usually specific (like chocolate, crisps, or takeaway). When that craving hits, pause for 60 seconds and ask yourself, “Would I eat chicken and veg right now?” If the answer’s no, it’s probably not so much hunger and more a stress response.

Third, find ways to decompress that don’t involve food. Exercise is one of the most effective. Even a 10-minute walk changes your biochemistry, lowering cortisol and releasing endorphins.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that short bouts of movement significantly reduced stress-driven food cravings. The point isn’t to “burn off” the calories; it’s to break the link between stress and snacking.

Sleep is another major player. When you’re tired, levels of leptin (the hormone that signals fullness) drop, while ghrelin (the hunger hormone) increases. Combine that with high cortisol, and your brain is primed to reach for quick fuel.

Research from King’s College London found that people who sleep less than six hours a night consume on average 385 extra calories the next day - mostly from snack foods. The take home from that – controlling your stress response starts the night before.

Then there’s environment. If your house or workplace is full of quick-grab foods, you’re making it ten times harder to break the cycle.

Willpower is finite, environment is constant. Keep healthy snacks at hand, things like Greek yoghurt, fruit, even protein bars, and make the less helpful options inconvenient.

So much of emotional eating has nothing to do with lack of discipline. It’s about an overloaded system looking for balance. When life feels out of control, food is predictable, fast, and reliable, a guaranteed moment of calm in the chaos. But it’s a short-term solution that leaves the long-term problem untouched. The goal isn’t to banish stress (you can’t), but to manage the inputs that lead to overload.

In the end, food isn’t the enemy, it’s a signal. When you start paying attention to what your body is trying to tell you - that you’re tired, tense, or running on fumes - you can respond with something that actually fixes the problem rather than covers it up. The next time you find yourself reaching for the cupboard after a long day, take a breath, move your body, and ask what you really need. It’s rarely more food - it’s usually a break.