The Thursday Club in Derry reopens their doors

The Thursday Club meets every week in the Acorn Centre at St Peter’s Church to do activities such as bingo, quizzes and chair Tai Chi.

The club has been running for four years, although they unfortunately had to close last year because of lockdown restrictions. They have now opened their doors once again, offering a warm lunch and a chat to anyone who would like to join, no matter their faith or background.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke called into the Thursday Club today for a catch up with some of its members and to find out the activities they do.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, pictured with Angela Dobbins, co-ordinator and members of the 'Thursday Club' at the Acorn Centre held in St. Peter's Church Hall, Culmore Road. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

He said, “It was a real pleasure to meet members of the Thursday Club today and to find out more about the positive impact it’s making on people’s lives. Places such as the Acorn Centre have such an important role, bringing people together to socialise and have fun, and getting them out of the house.

“The pandemic has been particularly distressing for the older community, who have suffered the effects of living in isolation and fear for many months, with many cut off from family and friends. Clubs like this one have become more important than ever and I want to congratulate all those involved in the Thursday Club and the vital role it plays in connecting people and communities.”

