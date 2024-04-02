'This is about people's lives:' Public meeting to be held on 'consistent' pressures on Donegal healthcare service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Govha organised a similar meeting four years ago and said it is ‘awful’ that, despite being promised ‘the sun, the moon and the stars,’ then, the pressures still so great that another meeting is needed.

Emma, who has children with complex medical needs, decided to organise the meeting after ‘listening to the many concerns of quite a few members of staff, paramedics and patients who have got in touch to call a meeting for any currently sitting local councillors, TDs’ and those who are running for election.

The meeting take place on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Addressing elected representatives, Emma said: “We need to know your plans on how you intend to support our hospital, the staff working within them and address the issues within primary care and the CDNT network. This meeting is vitally important for Donegal, for all those who avail of these services, family carers and staff who are doing tremendous work in very difficult circumstances.”

Speaking to the Journal, Emma highlighted how wcarers have been approved to assist her daughter, who is physically disabled, but she is unable to avail of them as there are ‘no carers available in the area.’

Her daughter also needs surgery which is not available in Ireland and which will cost 135,000 in Barcelona.

She highlighted concerns such as long waiting times for hospital appointments, pressure on A&E, lack of beds and the numbers waiting on trollies in hospitals, among others.

Emma told how many patients, parents and healthcare staff have been in touch with her to tell their story. She added how the pressure on services is not a reflection on staff

With the local election later this year and a forthcoming general election, Emma is hoping all county councillors and TDs will attend the meeting, but added that the elections should not be the only reason they do so.

"This isn’t even about votes. It’s about Donegal people’s lives.”

Emma has also asked that families and patients reach out to her with their own experiences.