A mother who has initiated a snowballing campaign to secure post-19 special educational needs legislation and provision for her son and thousands of other young people across Northern Ireland has said she is hopeful of a great turnout at a rally in Derry city centre on Saturday as she urged everyone to sign the petition.

Caleb’s Cause was initiated by Alma White after she learned that there is currently no legislation providing legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19, in contrast to England and Wales.

This has meant that thousands of children and young adults with complex special needs who need additional support to enable them to partake in social, educational and many other aspects of life are at risk of, and in numerous cases are already experiencing, tailored statutory supports ending abruptly. For some it has meant they are confined to home as they enter adulthood. The parents of many young people from Derry have backed the call for legislation to be introduced and are now working alongside Alma to lobby politicians.

A lot of parents and groups have already pledged to attend the rally at Guildhall Square in Derry on Saturday from 12pm to 2pm, where Alma and local parents will share their experiences and call for legislative change.

Alma White and her son Caleb (16) will be in Derry on Saturday for the rally at Guildhall Square.

Almost 8,000 people have now signed the #CalebsCauseNI petition and earlier this year, Alma organised a protest at Stormont, which led to a series of constructive engagements with senior politicians including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Education Minister Paul Givan and Economy Minister Conor Murphy, who has publicly backed the campaign. Justice Minister Naomi Long has also pledged support publicly, and indeed representatives from all political parties have also been supportive.

Alma White, whose 16-year-old son Caleb has autism and complex needs, said it was now imperative that this translates into positive action and that the legislation happens within the current Assembly mandate.

"I’m just a mum fighting for what should be in place for so many families across Northern Ireland. I’m trying to show there is this disparity here,” she said.

The rally at Stormont earlier this year.

"This is about people. This is not just autism, this is for everyone, because once the statement of education needs ends at 19 there is no plan in place. Disabilities don’t discriminate, it doesn’t matter whether it is race, whether it is religion, it doesn’t discriminate. Our children are nurtured the whole way through school and then they are just left. For our children who have complex needs, there is not enough provision. There is no clear pathway for the life ahead for our children and that needs to change.

“I’m fighting for people who don’t even know what is coming their way when their children become adults."

A number of high profile people have already backed, supported and shared the campaign and Alma is hopeful more well-known figures and celebrities will get involved.

"I’ve been up and down to Stormont since June and all the committees know about our campaign – health, education, economy. Our campaign has been mentioned in numerous education committees.

Alma and Caleb with Caroline Campbell, one of the parents whjo previously spoke to the Journal about how many children are, or are in danger of, falling through the cracks here because they have complex needs.

“The politicians all say they are in support. I am pushing to go: start doing something here. I’m pushing for legislation because without it the government aren’t going to be held accountable. Future governments are not just going to come in and say, ‘oh we will just go with the promise the last government made’. That is not how it works.”

As well as joining Alma, Caleb and other families on Saturday, people can support the campaign by joining Caleb’s Cause NI Facebook page and by signing the petition at: https://chng.it/P4j6CgN7nH

The Facebook page can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/46yf43sb