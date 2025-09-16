Ulster University launches major cross-border health projects to support 19,000 people with €20m in EU PEACEPLUS funding

Ulster University has officially launched two cross-border health initiatives to support 19,000 individuals over the next four years and help reduce health inequalities in Derry, Donegal and further launched.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

iMPROVE (Innovation in person-centred Medication Prescribing and Review for Optimal Value and Efficacy) is a €10.1 million project that will operate in Derry, Tyrone, Donegal, Sligo and Tayside in Scotland.

Led by Ulster University’s Personalised Medicine Centre its goal is to support 10,000 people with long-term health conditions, aiming to make medication use safer, more effective, and tailored to individual needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor David Gibson, Principal Investigator for iMPROVE and Professor of Personalised Medicine at Ulster University, said: “Through iMPROVE, we are delivering a first-of-its-kind cross-border approach to medication review that puts the individual at the heart of prescribing decisions. This is not just a health initiative, it’s a shift in how we deliver person-centred care.”

Professor Alex Miras, Clinical Professor in Medicine and Principal Investigator for PEACETIME

A second project, PEACETIME: Tackling Obesity Through Integrated Community Care, is a ground-breaking €10 million cross-border project led by Ulster University, focusing on expanding access to obesity care on the island of Ireland.

It will deliver a 12-month integrated treatment programme to 9,000 people within counties Derry, Tyrone and Donegal.

Professor Alex Miras, Clinical Professor in Medicine and Principal Investigator for PEACETIME, said: “PEACETIME reflects a long overdue recognition that obesity is a chronic disease requiring long-term, integrated care. This project brings that vision to life, combining clinical excellence, lived experience, and community-based innovation to improve lives at scale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt commented: “I’m delighted to support the innovative approach taken by iMPROVE partners in Northern Ireland, Ireland and Scotland to develop, implement and assess new combined care pathways that optimise medication prescribing, address the impact of adverse drug events, target community accessibility needs, and alleviate the burden on primary care on a cross-border basis.

Professor David Gibson, Principal Investigator for iMPROVE and Professor of Personalised Medicine at Ulster University

“I also welcome the equally important objective of PEACETIME and its aim to develop and implement a new integrated cross-border service that will increase access to care for people living with obesity complicated by Type 2 Diabetes.

"In trialling these new ways of working, both projects will be tackling a key area of focus for my Department, namely prioritising equal access to healthcare for disadvantaged communities to ensure we all live long, healthy, and active lives. I wish all those involved in delivering these projects across the three jurisdictions every success in the future.”

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Mr. Nesbitt’s counterpart in Dublin, added: “Better prescribing means safer care which ultimately results in healthier communities, that is why the iMPROVE project matters. It speaks to the heart of what healthcare is all about, keeping people safe while delivering high-quality, evidence-based care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also know that adverse health outcomes from obesity have a huge impact not only on the lives of people living with obesity, but also on our health services and the wider economy.

"We are committed to addressing this in order to protect and improve long-term population health so I am delighted that the PEACETIME project will seek to develop and evaluate a novel integrated cross-border healthcare service model to treat obesity.

"The programme will not only facilitate better access to multidisciplinary obesity care for 9,000 beneficiaries directly leading to improvements in quality of life, physical and psychological health but it is also expected to bring substantial benefits to the communities in the programme area by reducing chronic disease, maximising health economic benefits and building healthier communities today and for the future.”

Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), commented: “Both iMPROVE and PEACETIME are excellent examples of how PEACEPLUS is supporting transformational, cross-border cooperation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These projects go beyond supporting health services , they address inclusion, wellbeing, and peace by providing equality of access to services for citizens in our communities.”

Participants in iMPROVE will engage in a six-month programme where their medications will be reviewed by clinical members of the project team who are based within primary care.

Where clinically appropriate, participants will also receive pharmacogenomic testing, helping clinicians understand how their genes influence responses to medication.

It is hoped it will achieve the following outcomes:

Train local healthcare teams in new personalised care pathways;

Measure improvements in patient outcomes and quality of life;

Address health inequalities through equitable access to care;

Foster collaboration between regions to tackle shared health challenges

According to UU it ‘marks a first in how personalised medicine is deployed at a community level, aiming to ease pressure on healthcare systems and empower patients to take control of their treatment plans’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the PEACETIME project people living with obesity in the North will, for the first time, have access to a multidisciplinary, community-based treatment for 12 months.

This includes personalised support from nurses, dietitians, psychologists, physical activity specialists, and health coaches, all supported by e- health technologies.

Key objectives of PEACETIME include:

Improving physical and psychological health and quality of life;

Reducing hospital reliance by shifting care to community settings;

Decreasing healthcare and societal costs linked to obesity;

Generating scientific insights into treatment models and digital health innovations.

The programme will, UU says, help ‘build long-term resilience within healthcare systems and empower local communities to better manage chronic conditions, supporting peace and prosperity across the region’.

Project partners are:

iMPROVE: Atlantic Technological University, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre (MOIC), Effective Prescribing Division of Scottish Government, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and General Practice partners from NHS Tayside and the Derry GP Federation. iMPROVE is also supported by GPs in County Donegal and Sligo who are acting as key stakeholders.

PEACETIME: Irish Coalition for People Living with Obesity, Atlantic Technological University, National Institute for Prevention and Cardiovascular Health and Derry GP Federation.