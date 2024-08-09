United Against Racism Derry join Trust staff in solidarity demonstration at Altnagelvin Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

United Against Racism Derry have taken part in a solidarity demonstration with health workers at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The demonstration was organised by the main trade unions who are active in the health sector in solidarity with their colleagues who have been impacted by the recent upsurge in racist attacks.

UAR spokesperson Davy McAuley said he felt it was important to attend to show solidarity.

"Our health service would fall apart without the people who come here from all over the globe to work in it,” Mr McAuley said.

United Against Racism Derry representatives join staff from the Western Trust at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“Everyone of us is indebted to the knowledge, service and skills of migrant workers within the NHS.

“It was heartening today to join hundreds of health workers standing together against the racist hate that a tiny minority is visiting upon our communities.

“Trade unions must lead the fight against racism. We were honoured today to stand with them to show our support for the heroes of our NHS.

“Anyone who lives here, belongs here. United Against Racism will keep fighting to protect all our neighbours no matter where they were born."

The demonstration came after thousands of people gathered together in opposition to racism and racist violence at the the United Against Racism rally in Derry city centre on Wednesday night.

It also came after the Western Health and Social Care Trust expressed its abhorrence and concern over the recent violence across these isles as it recognised ‘the invaluable contributions of its diverse workforce, particularly those from ethnic minority backgrounds’.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Neil Guckian also re-emphasised the local health body’s ‘steadfast commitment’ to the principles of equality, compassion, and respect for all.

Mr McGuckian was speaking after a wave of racist violence saw individuals, businesses and homes attacked in the north and in Britain, while many people who live and work here have spoken of how they are currently living in fear in light of the sickening attacks.

He said: "To our staff, especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds, I want to express our unwavering support. You are valued members of our team, and your safety, dignity, and well-being are paramount.”