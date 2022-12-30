Urgent appeal for nursing cover at Altnagelvin over New Year weekend
An urgent appeal for nursing cover at Altnagelvin over the New Year weekend has been issued by the Western Trust.
By Kevin Mullan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The health authority needs nurses to cover shifts at the hospital as soon as Friday.
“We are appealing for Band 5 Staff Nurses and Band 2 Nursing Assistants to urgently cover a number of shifts (days and nights) at Altnagelvin Hospital today (December 30) and throughout the weekend,” the Trust said.
The Western Trust has asked nurses to contact management at the hospital urgently if they are available.