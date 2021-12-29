Urgent appeal to nurses and support staff to help at Derry A&E tonight

The warning comes after an alert was issued that almost 100 people were this afternoon at the A&E at Altnagelvin, with almost 40 people awaiting admission.

In a statement just issued, the Trust on its Facebook page said: “This is an urgent appeal for staff to temporarily come and support their colleagues tonight and over the next number of days.

“We are extremely busy across our Emergency Departments and throughout our hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital. DER2126GS - 140

“Maintaining our bed capacity across all our hospital settings in Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital is crucial, and the ability to do so is dependent on creating a pool of available staff.”

The Trust said they are looking in particular looking in particular for Nurses (all bands) and Nursing and Care Assistants, Support Services staff and Housekeepers.