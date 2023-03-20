It is estimated that approximately one third of the population - 525,000 people - in Northern Ireland live with a musculoskeletal condition. That includes osteoarthritis, back pain, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis.

It’s recognised that maintaining an active lifestyle greatly reduces the risk of conditions like osteoarthritis developing and progressing, yet government data from the NI Health Survey showed a quarter of respondents did no physical activity.

The Versus Arthritis event will be at the City Hotel and offer people with a range of health conditions the chance to learn about safe, gentle ways to improve their fitness and keep moving.

Northern Ireland’s leading charity Versus Arthritis is supporting local people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions with a special, free, physical activity taster day in Derry on March 31.

Participants will have the opportunity to try some fun activities including Chi Me, Boccia, Chair Yoga and a drumming-based session. The event is part of a ‘Together Versus Arthritis’ project, funded by the National Lottery, to directly support people to become more active.

Susan Gilchrist, North West Regional Officer for Versus Arthritis, explained: “With arthritis it’s important that people find ways to keep moving and feel better, but often that can be a challenge when you’re faced with debilitating chronic pain and stiffness. We also know that having the right guidance and support to exercise is vital.

“We want to offer fun, short, taster sessions for people to try and see what they like. Plus, it’s a great way to socialise with other people who understand what you are going through.”

“It’s shown that physical activity can reduce the risk of falls by 76% and the risk of developing back and joint pain by 25%. But a fifth of those responding to the Northern Ireland Health Survey, said they never did any physical activity. This day will show people new options to exercise that they may never have considered before.”

The free event will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm and will include lunch, physical activity demonstrations and a talk by physiotherapist Emmet O’Doherty.