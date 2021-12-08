Vigilance needed as Omicron variant detected in north - Duffy

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy.

The local health spokesperson said: “There have been three cases of the Omicron variant detected in two separate locations across the north and all are thought to have to have linkages to travel from Britain.

“The Department of Health must immediately ensure that optimal levels of testing and tracing are activated to prevent any further spread of this variant which is thought to be highly transmissible.

“Additionally, the Department of Health must also look at how to prevent more cases from arriving from overseas.

“I urge the public to take all public health advice seriously and in particular to wear masks where appropriate, take your vaccine and boosters when available and observe public health guidance on hygiene.