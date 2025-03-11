Volunteers call for Foyle Hospice's new County Derry charity shop in Ballykelly

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:56 BST
Foyle Hospice has urged anyone who would you like to offer their time volunteering in its new Ballykelly shop to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference in your community while helping your local Hospice continue to provide excellent care for patients and their families."

“As a shops volunteer, you will enjoy working with a dedicated team while meeting new people and making friends.”

If you are over16 and would like to volunteer, call Rachael on: 71351010 or email: [email protected]

You can also pick up a volunteer form at Foyle Hospice shops in Limavady, Ballykelly, Derry, Strabane and Castlederg.

Related topics:VolunteersDerryLimavadyStrabane
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice