Volunteers call for Foyle Hospice's new County Derry charity shop in Ballykelly
Foyle Hospice has urged anyone who would you like to offer their time volunteering in its new Ballykelly shop to get in touch.
A spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference in your community while helping your local Hospice continue to provide excellent care for patients and their families."
“As a shops volunteer, you will enjoy working with a dedicated team while meeting new people and making friends.”
If you are over16 and would like to volunteer, call Rachael on: 71351010 or email: [email protected]