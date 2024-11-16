'We need to be building healthier communities': Derry & Strabane backs WHO Healthy Cities progression

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have reaffirmed their support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Healthy Cities and District initiative.

The Healthy Cities approach puts health high on the political and social agenda of cities with an emphasis on equity, inter-sectoral collaboration and action to address the determinants of health.

Derry City and Strabane has been part of the Healthy Cities network for 30 years, and has been a designated healthy city for three phases of the programme.

At a Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, November 14, members agreed to engage in the development of Stage VIII of the initiative, which will commence in 2026 and emphasises sustainable, long-term action focusing on the well-being economy.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton.

“As Phase VIII approaches we have an opportunity to define our district’s vision and mission for the coming years,” a spokesperson said. “But we need your endorsement of these plans to bring our community closer to our goals of health equality, climate resilience and a robust local food system.”

“I invite you to partner with us on this journey and towards a healthier, more inclusive Derry and Strabane.

“With your support we can build on our past achievements and drive meaningful change for the benefit of all of our residents.”

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said the Department for Health’s recent health inequalities report highlighted “shocking statistics” within the district.

In light of this, she said, it was “really important that we continue to support the work of developing healthy communities”.

“We have a responsibility to the 150,000 people that we represent and we need to be building healthier communities.

“That’s not just about how long you can run; that’s your mental health, your physical health, your nutritional health, your oral health, I could go on.

“So being involved in that process and supporting the work that goes on with developing healthy communities is where we need to be.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.