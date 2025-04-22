‘We will not stand for this’ - Derry's MP Colum Eastwood demands clarity over Northlands NDNA commitments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood has written to the First and Deputy First Ministers, the Secretary of State and the Tánaiste warning that a failure to follow through on commitments made towards a new Northlands addiction treatment centre will be a “clear breach” of the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

The SDLP MP is now calling for urgent clarity from Michelle O’Neill, Emma Little Pengelly, Hilary Benn and Simon Harris on whether they stand by the firm pledges from their offices as enshrined in the 2020 agreement.

Mr Eastwood said he has acted following comments made by a spokesperson for the Department of Health over recent days.

When asked whether a business case had been submitted to the UK government as required to release £1m from the latter towards a new addiction treatment facility in Derry, the Department said that a recent review “does not recommend that a new dedicated Treatment and Recovery Centre is developed in the North West”.

Mr Eastwood said: “The Department of Health’s position on funding an addiction centre in Derry is a clear breach of the New Decade New Approach deal, an international agreement sponsored by the British and Irish governments and endorsed by the five main parties as the basis for forming a new Executive in 2020. The commitment is in black and white and was clarified in 2022 when a Northern Ireland Office Minister confirmed to me that the funding ‘needs to get into Northlands’.

“That is why on behalf of the people of Derry, I have written to the First and deputy First Ministers, the Secretary of State and the Tánaiste seeking urgent clarity on the commitment to fund an addiction centre in Derry and whether they stand by the pledge they entered into in 2020.

“Addiction is a huge issue in our city and the support that the team at Northlands gives to people and their families is life-saving. We cannot underestimate the difference they make to communities right across Derry.

“No one, as far as I can see, has given the Department of Health the authority to rip up a commitment made to people in our city to give more support to addiction services and we will not stand for it,” he added.

In the letter seen by the Journal, Mr Eastwood said he was “deeply concerned” about statements issued in recent days by the Department on the provision of addiction services in Derry.

“The commitment we negotiated during the NDNA talks was always intended to ensure that additional funding for addiction treatment was provided to the Northlands Centre in Derry. That was made more explicit during the Westminster Hall debate and the further commitments clarified by the Northern Ireland Office,” Mr Eastwood writes, adding:

“In that context, can you confirm that you stand by the commitment that you entered into following the NDNA talks to an addiction centre in Derry? Can you further confirm who gave the Department of Health the authority to rip up that commitment to the people of Derry?”

“These are critically important issues. The Northlands Centre provides outstanding care for people affected by addiction, their families and their communities. They create the space for life saving interventions for people who would otherwise fall through the cracks of our health service.”

“Addiction in communities across the North is not abating. Evidence from the last 15 years has demonstrated that cuts to addiction services, and austerity more generally, have contributed to increases in addiction-related deaths and abuse. In that context, it is more important than ever to deliver on the commitment that all parties and both governments entered into.

Aside from the issue of funding for the new addiction treatment centre, the Department of Health also confirmed recently that core funding of over £60,000 for Northlands was not renewed for the current year.

A Department of Health spokesperson said recently that the Substance Use Commissioning & Implementation Plan, launched in November 2024, and associated recommendations from an Independent Review of Tier 4 Detoxification & Residential Rehabilitation Services will inform ‘all future funding decisions’ around substance use related services.

“While analysis is still underway, early indications from the recent public consultation on the Tier 4 review, show a high response rate from the North West, and a strong agreement with all 20 recommendations. Alongside this, the recently published Western Needs Assessment Report, provides a comprehensive understanding of the specific challenges experienced within the WHSCT area relating to substance use.

“It is important to note that the Tier 4 review does not recommend that a new dedicated Treatment and Recovery Centre is developed in the North West, but instead that joined up working is improved and that better pathways are developed between existing services.”

"Such services include: Community Detoxification Services, Community Addiction Teams, Community Mental Health Teams, early intervention and prevention services and Primary care, In-Patient Detoxification services and Residential Rehabilitation.

The Department said these recent reviews and reports will “inform proposals for the potential commitment from the UK Government in Annex A of New Decade, New Approach”.